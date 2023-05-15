Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
World’s largest and most valuable ruby and world’s most vivid pink diamond unveiled in Dubai
Image credit: DMCC
DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has hosted the unveiling of two extraordinary gemstones at its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).
The gems were unveiled by Sotheby’s and will be available at auction in New York on 8 June.
The first gemstone is The Estrela de FURA – a 55.22 carat stone that, due to being the largest and most valuable ruby to ever appear at auction, is expected to command in excess of USD 30 million.
The second one gemstone is The Eternal Pink – the most vivid pink diamond to come to market, estimated to fetch in excess of USD 35 million.
Building upon its status as a leading global hub for the trade of rough and polished diamonds, Dubai is now looking to add further value to the coloured gemstone industry. Most recently, the DDE has hosted tenders with leading coloured gemstone companies including Belmont Group, Bonas & Co., Fura Gems and Grizzley Mining Company.
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “As one of the world’s largest trade hubs for precious stones, there is no better place than Dubai to unveil these exquisite stones. The emirate’s leading role in diamonds has been firmly established, and in hosting a range of coloured gemstone tenders so far this year, we are taking concrete steps that will position Dubai in a similar vein within the coloured industry as well. We are delighted to work with Sotheby’s once again to present these two marvels to the world at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.”
