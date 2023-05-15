World’s largest and most valuable ruby and world’s most vivid pink diamond unveiled in Dubai

Image credit: DMCC

DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has hosted the unveiling of two extraordinary gemstones at its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).The gems were unveiled by Sotheby’s and will be available at auction in New York on 8 June.The first gemstone is The Estrela de FURA – a 55.22 carat stone that, due to being the largest and most valuable ruby to ever appear at auction, is expected to command in excess of USD 30 million.The second one gemstone is The Eternal Pink – the most vivid pink diamond to come to market, estimated to fetch in excess of USD 35 million.Building upon its status as a leading global hub for the trade of rough and polished diamonds, Dubai is now looking to add further value to the coloured gemstone industry. Most recently, the DDE has hosted tenders with leading coloured gemstone companies including Belmont Group, Bonas & Co., Fura Gems and Grizzley Mining Company.Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “As one of the world’s largest trade hubs for precious stones, there is no better place than Dubai to unveil these exquisite stones. The emirate’s leading role in diamonds has been firmly established, and in hosting a range of coloured gemstone tenders so far this year, we are taking concrete steps that will position Dubai in a similar vein within the coloured industry as well. We are delighted to work with Sotheby’s once again to present these two marvels to the world at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.”