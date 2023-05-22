Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
ALROSA warns of imminent disbalance in replenishing diamond reserves
According to him, such a situation (when the level of production exceeds the booking of new reserves - IF) will arise even if the current level of funding for exploration and human resources is maintained.
In this regard, the ALROSA representative proposed several measures that are designed to stimulate the creation of new high-quality facilities and speed up the process of finding new deposits.
He considers it necessary to significantly increase regional exploration aimed at localizing promising areas with an assessment of inferred resources of categories P3 and P2. The work should be focused on the study of buried areas by way of drilling, the ALROSA representative believes.
It is advisable to increase the term for the execution of state contracts for exploration by 1 year (taking into account the fact that the first year is the most difficult for contractors in terms of financial obligations), as well as to allow private subsoil users to carry out small-scale regional work.
Finally, it is necessary to consider the possibility of accelerating state programs for the development of Yakutia’s Arctic zone in terms of developing year-round transport links in promising areas, such as Oleneksky and Anabarsky districts, Zakharov believes.
"The transport accessibility of these areas can contribute to the additional involvement of low-grade fields in exploration," he said. One such example is the beginning of the development of the Verkhne-Munskoye field.
After the construction of a technological passage to the Verkhne-Munskoye field, a whole cluster of prospecting and appraisal work was formed around it. "Already the first prospecting work made it possible to reveal the presence of new kimberlite bodies there. The deposits have not yet been found, but we do not lose hope and continue to work there," Zakharov said.
ALROSA's reserves currently exceed 1 billion carats of diamonds, the company said in May. The latest assessment of ALROSA's JORC reserves published so far (as of July 1, 2018) assumed reserves at the level of 628 million carats, while resources at 1.064 billion carats.
The company's production in 2022 increased by 10%, amounting to 35.5 million carats of diamonds against the target of 34-35 million carats.