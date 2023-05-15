Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Tharisa second half revenue grows marginally
The company said the decline in revenue was due to increases in chrome sales prices and sales volumes realised despite the decline in Platinum Group Metals (PGM) prices and sales volumes.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 27% to $81.2 million in the second half of the year from the previous year’s $111.3 million at an EBITDA margin of 24.2%.
An interim dividend of 3 US cents per ordinary share was declared.
Meanwhile, Tharisa’s PGM production decreased by 16.1% at 77 000 ounces (oz) from the previous year’s 91 800 oz at an average PGM basket price of $2 216/oz.
Its chrome production was, however, up 1.4% at about 788 000 tonnes compared to the previous year’s 777 000 at an average metallurgical grade chrome price of $247 per tonne.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished