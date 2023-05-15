SODIAM realises $21.7m from latest rough diamond tender

Today News

Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM sold 1,206 carats for $21.7 million at the just ended online rough diamond tender, which exclusively targeted customers with proven expertise in +10.80 carat stones.

Viewings took place between May 8 and 18 at SODIAM’s office in Luanda while bid submissions ended on May 19.

SODIAM tendered 36 single stones.

It said 19 single stones from Kaixepa production generated $2.1 million; seven from Catoca production earned $2.3 million while two from Luminas production brought in $970 000.

A stone from Chitotolo production was sold for $4 million.

Another stone from Uari generated $1.1 million, while single stones from Lunhinga, and Cooperativa Moquita productions were sold for $521 000 and $11 000, respectively.

SODIAM realised $28,7 million from the sale of 1,819.79 carats at its fifth international rough tender last November.

The diamonds sold were special productions from Lulo, Catoca, and Luele.

SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion, or an average price of $182,16 per carat, positioning Angola as the world’s third-largest rough diamond producer in value terms.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





