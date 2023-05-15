Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
SODIAM realises $21.7m from latest rough diamond tender
Viewings took place between May 8 and 18 at SODIAM’s office in Luanda while bid submissions ended on May 19.
SODIAM tendered 36 single stones.
It said 19 single stones from Kaixepa production generated $2.1 million; seven from Catoca production earned $2.3 million while two from Luminas production brought in $970 000.
A stone from Chitotolo production was sold for $4 million.
Another stone from Uari generated $1.1 million, while single stones from Lunhinga, and Cooperativa Moquita productions were sold for $521 000 and $11 000, respectively.
SODIAM realised $28,7 million from the sale of 1,819.79 carats at its fifth international rough tender last November.
The diamonds sold were special productions from Lulo, Catoca, and Luele.
SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion, or an average price of $182,16 per carat, positioning Angola as the world’s third-largest rough diamond producer in value terms.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished