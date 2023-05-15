Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel allocates 48 million rubles to support small and medium-sized businesses
For five months, the company conducted an educational program for beginners and experienced entrepreneurs. They formed their own business projects, received support and advice, and during trainings and webinars discussed the conditions for business development. The result of the educational program was an investment session, during which entrepreneurs presented their business projects.
Nine of them – in the field of medicine, tourism and services - will receive funding from Norilsk Nickel.
"The participants of the investment session demonstrated a high level of promising and cost-effective business projects. The Expert Council approved more than 50% of all applications, which indicates competent preparation and high-quality results of the preliminary educational program. Financing in the form of interest–free loans was requested by entrepreneurs mainly to expand and scale the existing business, while startups are also represented among the recipients of the loan," said Irina Zhuikova, director of the Social Policy Department of Norilsk Nickel.
The total number of applications received for the program exceeded 130. It was evaluated by an expert jury with the participation of representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Business School of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
"The educational and acceleration support programs carried out within the framework of the charity program "World of New Opportunities" of Norilsk Nickel are the largest in Russia both in terms of the numerical coverage of the business sector in the regions of the company's presence and in terms of the volume of returnable financing provided. This is also shown by the result of the current course: hundreds of entrepreneurs and tens of millions of financial support," said Dmitry Bogdanov, Vice President of the Business School.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished