TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
Yesterday

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

Petra realises $42m from fifth tender

Today
Petra Diamonds realised $42.1 million from 468,817 carats sold at its fifth tender of the financial year 2023.
These parcels sold contain predominantly higher-valued diamonds, resulting in heavily diluted average prices for both the Cullinan Mine and Finsch in South Africa.
No sales for either Koffiefontein or Tanzania’s Williamson were recorded in this cycle, given the suspension of operations at both mines.
Petra said the cycle included one exceptional stone, a 354.04-carat near-gem quality stone from Cullinan Mine that was sold for $5.6 million.
Parcels containing 75,880 carats were withdrawn, which are now planned to be sold later this month and in June.
Company chief executive Richard Duffy said they registered a soft demand following stronger sales in our fourth tender cycle, which closed last March.
“As a result, like-for-like prices for the goods sold declined compared to Tender 4 and were marginally lower compared to Tender 3,” he said.
“We withheld parcels with a combined weight of [75, 880] carats of gem and near-gem quality goods throughout all size ranges in expectation of an improved pricing environment in May and June.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
