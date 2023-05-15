Gemfields boosts shares held in treasury

Gemfields, which has operations in Zambia and Mozambique, purchased more than 1,73 million of its own ordinary shares in the company at a price of R3.45.

It said these ordinary shares will be held as treasury shares before being periodically cancelled.

Following this purchase, the total number of ordinary shares held in treasury by the company is just above 1,73 million.

Gemfields said the number of ordinary shares that carry the right to one vote is about 1,22 million.

“This is the total voting rights figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the company…,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

