Gemological Science International (GSI) joins Tracr

Tracr announced that Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the world’s largest gemological organisations, has joined the platform.

With GSI’s participation in Tracr, the world’s only distributed diamond blockchain platform that starts at the source, GSI grading reports for diamonds registered on the Tracr platform will include the Tracr logo and ID number, along with a QR code linking to the platform showing the diamond’s provenance.

As De Beers Group registers more diamonds on Tracr – with more than half of the Group’s supply by value being registered on the platform at each Sight – the cooperation between Tracr and major grading labs, like GSI, will play a key role in underpinning the diamond industry’s ability to provide provenance assurance at scale for consumers.

‍"We are proud to join the Tracr platform. Transparency in our industry is crucial, now more than ever. GSI joining the Tracr platform will give our retail clients confidence in the source of the Tracr-registered diamonds they sell and ensure visibility and transparency throughout the diamond supply chain. In addition to the GSI grading report, through the Tracr diamond journey, consumers will be able to see the good diamonds do and learn about the positive impact natural diamonds have around the world," said Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI.



