TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Gemological Science International (GSI) joins Tracr
With GSI’s participation in Tracr, the world’s only distributed diamond blockchain platform that starts at the source, GSI grading reports for diamonds registered on the Tracr platform will include the Tracr logo and ID number, along with a QR code linking to the platform showing the diamond’s provenance.
As De Beers Group registers more diamonds on Tracr – with more than half of the Group’s supply by value being registered on the platform at each Sight – the cooperation between Tracr and major grading labs, like GSI, will play a key role in underpinning the diamond industry’s ability to provide provenance assurance at scale for consumers.
"We are proud to join the Tracr platform. Transparency in our industry is crucial, now more than ever. GSI joining the Tracr platform will give our retail clients confidence in the source of the Tracr-registered diamonds they sell and ensure visibility and transparency throughout the diamond supply chain. In addition to the GSI grading report, through the Tracr diamond journey, consumers will be able to see the good diamonds do and learn about the positive impact natural diamonds have around the world," said Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI.
