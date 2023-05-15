585*GOLDEN named the most popular models of wedding rings

Today News

On the eve of the "high" wedding season, the analytical center of the company 585*GOLDEN studied the sales of wedding rings for the previous period and reported which products became the most popular from January to April 2023 and what budget the network's customers put on average for the purchase of wedding rings.

The smooth classic made of gold without inlays remained the most popular model. At the same time, in the first place the network's customers had thin rings with a width of 3 mm – this particular model accounted for 12% of the total sales of wedding rings. In general, the share of gold wedding rings without inlays accounted for 70% of sales in this segment.

Interestingly, compared to the same period in 2022, the demand for wedding rings made of silver has increased – different models from this more democratic precious metal together accounted for 16.16% of the total sales of wedding rings.

As for another popular category – gold rings with diamonds – here the most popular model was a ring with a hidden stone. In general, diamond engagement rings accounted for 9.7% of total engagement ring sales for the period from January to April 2023.

At the same time, the distribution of demand was uneven across regions. So, in Moscow diamond jewelry for their wedding was preferred by 23.2% of the network's customers, that is, almost a quarter of the buyers of the Wedding Ring Center. Also high rates were in Arkhangelsk – 19.8%, in Murmansk – 18.9%, in Yaroslavl – 17.9%, in Ryazan – 15.5%. In St. Petersburg, the share of diamond products accounted for 13.1% of total sales of engagement rings. But residents of Chita, Ulan-Ude and Tambov chose other models from the assortment 585*GOLDEN – the share of wedding rings with diamonds here accounted for only 3.2%, 3% and 2.8%, respectively.

The average check for one gold ring was 13,735 rubles – thus, the average budget that customers of 585*GOLDEN put on such an item of wedding expenses as rings is 27,470 rubles.

The main buyers of wedding products remain women – they account for 60% of the purchases made. Accordingly, men purchase rings in 40% of cases – but the average receipt for their purchase is higher. The average age of buyers of wedding rings in 585*GOLDEN" is 35 years.

585*GOLDEN is the largest jewelry chain in Russia. It was founded in St. Petersburg in 2000, today the network has more than 1,000 stores in 420 cities of the country and individual representative offices abroad.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





