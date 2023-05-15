Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
585*GOLDEN named the most popular models of wedding rings
The smooth classic made of gold without inlays remained the most popular model. At the same time, in the first place the network's customers had thin rings with a width of 3 mm – this particular model accounted for 12% of the total sales of wedding rings. In general, the share of gold wedding rings without inlays accounted for 70% of sales in this segment.
Interestingly, compared to the same period in 2022, the demand for wedding rings made of silver has increased – different models from this more democratic precious metal together accounted for 16.16% of the total sales of wedding rings.
As for another popular category – gold rings with diamonds – here the most popular model was a ring with a hidden stone. In general, diamond engagement rings accounted for 9.7% of total engagement ring sales for the period from January to April 2023.
At the same time, the distribution of demand was uneven across regions. So, in Moscow diamond jewelry for their wedding was preferred by 23.2% of the network's customers, that is, almost a quarter of the buyers of the Wedding Ring Center. Also high rates were in Arkhangelsk – 19.8%, in Murmansk – 18.9%, in Yaroslavl – 17.9%, in Ryazan – 15.5%. In St. Petersburg, the share of diamond products accounted for 13.1% of total sales of engagement rings. But residents of Chita, Ulan-Ude and Tambov chose other models from the assortment 585*GOLDEN – the share of wedding rings with diamonds here accounted for only 3.2%, 3% and 2.8%, respectively.
The average check for one gold ring was 13,735 rubles – thus, the average budget that customers of 585*GOLDEN put on such an item of wedding expenses as rings is 27,470 rubles.
The main buyers of wedding products remain women – they account for 60% of the purchases made. Accordingly, men purchase rings in 40% of cases – but the average receipt for their purchase is higher. The average age of buyers of wedding rings in 585*GOLDEN" is 35 years.
585*GOLDEN is the largest jewelry chain in Russia. It was founded in St. Petersburg in 2000, today the network has more than 1,000 stores in 420 cities of the country and individual representative offices abroad.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished