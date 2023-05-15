The main corporate forum of ALROSA 2023 takes place in Mirny

Today News

The 26th main corporate forum of ALROSA was held in Mirny, the diamond capital of Russia.

The event, which gathered 500 delegates from all over the country, was attended by the head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev, the leadership of district and city administrations of the republic's uluses.

The forum participants summed up the results of the company's work in 2022, discussed plans for the future, and awarded the best employees. The managers answered the most pressing questions received from the collectives of the enterprises of the ALROSA group.

Opening the forum, Sergey Ivanov, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA, noted that by the end of the year the company had fully fulfilled its production plans, and in some indicators, including production in carats, it managed to exceed them.

"During the year, we did not suspend work at any of our assets due to sanctions, did not reduce staff, did not put people out of work. We have strengthened our resource base, continued the development of existing and new fields, and are implementing investment projects that we started earlier. We have come close to launching the construction of a new mine at the Mir tube deposit. Separately, I will note the successes in the field of production transformation and in the introduction of digital solutions," Ivanov said.

He also stressed that the company raised the wages of employees twice during the year, continued to create new jobs and fulfilled its social obligations to the republic, retaining the status of the largest taxpayer and employer of Yakutia – the flagship of its economy.

The head of Yakutia, First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA Aisen Nikolaev thanked Sergey Ivanov for the effective management of the company for six years. "Thanks to the right strategy and effective decision–making during the crisis decline of the diamond markets, the company has preserved the main thing - the workforce, has preserved a unique production. At the most difficult time, in 2021, shareholders received a record amount of dividends. This made it possible to fully fulfill social obligations in an extremely difficult year," Nikolaev stressed.

According to him, since 2018, more than 12.000 residents of the republic have been employed in ALROSA. Over the past years, the company has allocated over 65 billion rubles for social projects in Yakutia.

The Head of the republic emphasized the importance of the company's transition to a comprehensive solution of environmental protection and environmental safety issues, new ALROSA practices in the field of environmental education of the younger generation, the company's practices in the application of ESG standards.

Pavel Marinychev, CEO of ALROSA, stressed that behind any achievements of the company is the work of a huge team, which "has always been and will always be our pride, our most valuable asset."

"The ALROSA group now employs 34.000 people. With families – it's more than 100.000. Our most important goal is to work and develop so that all one hundred thousand people live with dignity and comfort, work in safety and firmly know that we and our children have a stable tomorrow ahead of us," Pavel Marinychev said. "There are many important tasks ahead. ALROSA has faced serious sanctions restrictions, ranging from logistical problems and the withdrawal of a number of foreign suppliers of mining equipment from our market and ending with difficulties with sales. But we have a strong team that is ready to cope with these problems. And the company is in excellent financial shape: the airbag that has been formed is a decent margin of financial strength in case of the most serious restrictions on sales."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





