Atomic Soft Seminar at the Coal of Russia and Mining Exhibition

Atomik Soft, a Russian developer of software for automation of technological and production processes, within the framework of the exhibition Coal of Russia and Mining will hold on June 7 in Novokuznetsk the seminar "Alpha Platform: automation, dispatching and data storage".

The focus of the seminar participants' attention will be on the new release and updating of the functionality of the Alpha platform - tool software for building production automation systems of any scale - from local automated control systems for technological process to geographically distributed operational dispatch control systems.

In addition, experts will share their experience in developing a comfortable user interface for automated control systems for technological process.

The seminar participants will be able to ask and discuss questions about working with the Alpha platform, share their experience and learn about new approaches to the development of automation and production management systems projects.



