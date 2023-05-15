Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Implats lifts stake in RBPlat to 45.82%
This constitutes 0.07% of the RBPlat shares in the issue.
Implats will hold RBPlat shares comprising an aggregate of about 45.82%.
RBPlat recently said it was highly concerned about the continuous delays in the conclusion of the acquisition bid made by Implats in January last year.
The platinum group metals miner said the delays had effectively kept the company under offer for over a year and a half, which has been a huge drain on management time.
This also harmed the company's ability to pursue strategic initiatives.
Northam Platinum had objected to the acquisition, claiming that certain conditions surrounding the required offer rendered it in violation of competition regulations.
It further presented its acquisition proposal, which was later dropped early in April, paving the way for Implats.
Implats requested last November that the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) award it a compliance certificate.
TRP, however, stated that Northam's remaining objections regarding the alleged violation by RBPlat of the Companies Act and the Companies Regulations needed to be rectified first.
Implats then filed an appeal on March 21 with the Takeover Special Committee (TSC) against the TRP's decision, which was dismissed.
As a result, the TRP's original judgment continues, and the TRP will only give a compliance certificate to Implats if the issues are handled.
Implats has since announced that the long-stop date for fulfilling or waiving the requirements antecedent, as well as the offer's closing date, would be extended to May 31.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished