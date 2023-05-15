Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

Presentation of Norilsk Nickel’s Sustainability Results for 2022

Keeping values and priorities 

(rbc.ru) - On May 23, Norilsk Nickel's management will present the main results in the field of sustainable development for 2022, which will be commented on by representatives of the regions where the company operates, as well as by the scientific and expert community. 

The Company confirms its commitment to the principles of sustainable development. Nornickel maintains a high level of social responsibility, consistently continues to implement key environmental projects designed to reduce environmental impact and develops interaction with local communities in the regions where it operates. 

Key topics: 

- Strategy for increasing the level of industrial safety and labor protection.

- Status of implementation of a comprehensive strategy in the field of ecology and climate change.

- Social and economic development of the regions of presence and reduction of the impact on local communities.

- Interaction with local communities and indigenous peoples of the North.

- Contribution to the implementation of national projects in Russia. 

The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session. 

Moderator - Kirill Tokarev, Editor-in-Chief and host of the RBC TV channel

