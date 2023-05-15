Presentation of Norilsk Nickel’s Sustainability Results for 2022

Keeping values and priorities

(rbc.ru) - On May 23, Norilsk Nickel's management will present the main results in the field of sustainable development for 2022, which will be commented on by representatives of the regions where the company operates, as well as by the scientific and expert community.

The Company confirms its commitment to the principles of sustainable development. Nornickel maintains a high level of social responsibility, consistently continues to implement key environmental projects designed to reduce environmental impact and develops interaction with local communities in the regions where it operates.

Key topics:

- Strategy for increasing the level of industrial safety and labor protection.

- Status of implementation of a comprehensive strategy in the field of ecology and climate change.

- Social and economic development of the regions of presence and reduction of the impact on local communities.

- Interaction with local communities and indigenous peoples of the North.

- Contribution to the implementation of national projects in Russia.

The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Moderator - Kirill Tokarev, Editor-in-Chief and host of the RBC TV channel