Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

WDC appoints new president

Today
News
The World Diamond Council (WDC) has appointed Feriel Zerouki as its new president having served three years as vice president and almost two decades as a leading advocate for enhancing standards and driving progress within the diamond industry. 
She took over from Edward Asscher, who completed the second of two non-consecutive terms as WDC president.
Zerouki, who was born in the United Arab Emirates and is of Algerian origin, began her career in the diamond sector in 2005 as a supply chain analyst at De Beers' Diamond Trading Company. 
The WDC board has also approved the election of Ronnie VanderLinden as the new vice president. 
Zerouki stressed her belief that the diamond industry association can play a uniting role within the Kimberley Process as its membership transcends geographic and industry lines.
“We all —participants and observers— have a vested interest in the success of the KP and the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, and in ensuring that they are provided the scope and the means to protect the diamond distribution chain moving forward,” she said. 
“The current KP Review and Reform cycle, in which WDC is deeply involved, is of critical importance, for it addresses directly what needs to be done to position the KP effectively in a much-changed and fast-evolving landscape.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version