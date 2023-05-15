Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

ADC engages Authentia to promote diamond provenance blockchain in Africa

The African Diamond Council (ADC) has established a new joint-venture undertaking with Authentia, the world’s first patent-driven title contract for natural, rough, and polished gemstones. 
The ADC said it has signed a contract that will connect Africa's natural rough diamonds to Authentia's revolutionary blockchain and nanotechnology.
The platform, it said, will secure the traceability aspects of natural, rough, and polished diamonds at every level of the diamond ecosystem.
“Over the last decade, the ADC has carefully examined and considered the potential implementation of various blockchain alternatives,” said ADC chairperson M'zée Fula Ngenge.
“Oftentimes, the ADC has collectively gotten close to making a decision, however, widespread application in Africa’s diamond-producing countries has always exposed ingrained, defenseless and unexpected loopholes when it comes to failing to reveal the gemstone’s chemical composition.
“Having said that, the pioneering discoveries presented by Authentia are what the global diamond industry requires and precisely what African diamond mining concessions need to validate origin and guarantee widespread consumer confidence by identifying the mine where the diamond was extracted as well as its country of origin.” 
De Beers has already rolled out the Tracr platform that provides business-to-business source assurance.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

