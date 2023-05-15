360 Research Reports publishes Norilsk Nickel Market global forecast bу 2030

360 Research Reports has published a new 76 Pages Report report titled as "Norilsk Nickel Market" in the period 2023-2030.The report focuses on the global Norilsk Nickel status, future forecast, growth opportunity and key market players.The study objectives are to present the Norilsk Nickel development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.Thе document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Norilsk Nickel market, outlines its size and traits, gives a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise.360 Research Reports expects the Global Norilsk Nickel market to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.



The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.



MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.



The group's products are supplied to 37 countries in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and America. It is acquired by more than 400 partner companies. Sales offices operate in Switzerland, China and the USA.



Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development.

Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.