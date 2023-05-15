Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Sarine Technologies updated its business results for Q1 2023 ended 31 March 2023
However, utilisation of its installed Galaxy® inclusion mapping systems remains robust, with an increase of some 40% in revenues, as compared to Q4 2022, during which the Diwali break occurred.
Trade-related revenues in Q1 2023 were up 12% overall as compared to Q4 2022, with a drop in digital tender related revenues, due to the decrease in the inflow of rough diamonds into the value chain, offset by higher revenues from other trade categories.
Due to the increase in recurring revenues as compared to capital equipment sales, which fell, overall recurring revenues were 65% of Group revenue in Q1 2023, as compared to 44% in Q4 2022.
Accordingly, the gross margin was over 71%, and the gross profit decreased only by 4%, as compared to Q4, 2022. Operational profitability was down 13%, in line with the drop in revenues.
However, as taxes in Q4 2022 were exceptionally high due to a one-time charge related to the drawing of a dividend from Sarin India to the parent company in Israel, net profit for Q1 2023 was US$ 0.8M, as compared to only US$ 0.1M in Q4 2022.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished