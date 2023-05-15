Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

Oriole mulls drilling at Senegal project

Today
News
AIM-quoted gold exploration company Oriole Resources has taken control of the Senala gold project in Senegal where Managem acquired AGEM Senegal Exploration Suarl (AGEM), formerly a subsidiary of IAMGOLD.
Oriole currently has a 41.65% interest in the project.
Managem is continuing funding of the AGEM earn-in on Senala with the option to earn up to a maximum 70% interest in the project by 28 February 2024, subject to a total spend of $8 million.
It said a 2,000 metre diamond drilling programme comprising nine holes has been planned along the full 6-kilometre length of the main mineralised trend at Faré, being the most advanced of five prospects at the project.
"We are delighted to see activity re-start at Faré, where we know there is potential to extend the existing maiden resource at Faré South, identify additional resources at Faré South and Faré North, and test additional targets identified during the 2022 auger drilling programme,” said Oriole chief executive Tim Livesey.
"The recent purchase by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., at a premium to market capitalisation, of Chesser Resources, our neighbour in Senegal, has once again reinforced the value of the Kédougou-Kéniéba gold district and indicates the enormous upside potential that exists at Faré and the other prospect areas within the Senala licence.”
The drilling programme is expected to commence later this year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version