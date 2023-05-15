Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

Sinomine suspends Zim lithium operations for a week

The Zimbabwe lithium unit of China's Sinomine Resource has suspended operations for a week due to certain administrative issues raised by the southern African country’s government.
The company did not clarify what the concerns were but stated that it was working closely with the authorities to fix the issue.
Sinomine acquired Bikita Minerals, Zimbabwe's lone lithium-producing mine and one of Africa's oldest, for $180 million last year.
“This notice serves to inform our stakeholders and partners that we have put our operations on hold for 7 days to address administrative concerns raised by authorities at our plant,” Bikita Minerals said in a statement.
"As a law-abiding corporate, we remain committed to fully complying with all requirements of the law and expect to resume operations once all the outstanding issues have been addressed."
Zimbabwe boasts some of the world's largest hard rock lithium reserves and has lately received more than $700 million in investment from Chinese companies such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

