ALROSA's Supervisory Board elected Pavel Marinychev as the company's CEO

At an in-person meeting, ALROSA’s Supervisory Board elected Pavel Marinychev to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company for a period of three years. The decision was taken unanimously.

Pavel Marinychev replaced Sergey Ivanov, who has headed the company since 2017, in this position.

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board of ALROSA for their trust. As CEO, I will continue to build on the company's leadership position in the global diamond industry. Our strategic priorities remain unchanged. Despite the difficult geopolitical conditions, we will strengthen the resource base, improve production efficiency and management quality. Special attention, as before, must be paid to the development of ALROSA's personnel reserve, as well as to issues of industrial and environmental safety. We will definitely support social and environmental initiatives in the regions where we operate,” said Pavel Marinychev.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished






