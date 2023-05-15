Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
ALROSA's Supervisory Board elected Pavel Marinychev as the company's CEO
Pavel Marinychev replaced Sergey Ivanov, who has headed the company since 2017, in this position.
“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board of ALROSA for their trust. As CEO, I will continue to build on the company's leadership position in the global diamond industry. Our strategic priorities remain unchanged. Despite the difficult geopolitical conditions, we will strengthen the resource base, improve production efficiency and management quality. Special attention, as before, must be paid to the development of ALROSA's personnel reserve, as well as to issues of industrial and environmental safety. We will definitely support social and environmental initiatives in the regions where we operate,” said Pavel Marinychev.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished