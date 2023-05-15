Phillips releases the full catalogue for The New York Watch Auction: EIGHT

Phillips unveiled the complete catalogue for The New York Watch Auction: EIGHT, featuring a selection of over 130 exceptional and rare timepieces, including the previously announced, historically important Roger Smith Pocket Watch Number Two.

The sale showcases an outstanding selection of both established and independent watchmakers, with important timepieces such as a fresh-to-the-market, vintage Patek Philippe reference 2481 with stunning “Pristine Forest’ cloisonné enamel dial, a rare and exceptionally well-preserved Philippe Dufour Simplicity measuring 37mm, and many others.

On the heels of a successful world tour, the watches will be publicly exhibited in New York, commencing 3 June, with the auction taking place over the course of two days from 10-11 June.

Paul Boutros, Head of Watches, Americas, and Isabella Proia, Head of Sale, said, “Kicking off our seventh year hosting live auctions in New York, we’re truly honored to have been entrusted with an incredible selection of watches, spanning exceptional vintage and modern wrist and pocket watches from the 20th and 21st centuries.”



