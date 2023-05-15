Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Phillips releases the full catalogue for The New York Watch Auction: EIGHT
The sale showcases an outstanding selection of both established and independent watchmakers, with important timepieces such as a fresh-to-the-market, vintage Patek Philippe reference 2481 with stunning “Pristine Forest’ cloisonné enamel dial, a rare and exceptionally well-preserved Philippe Dufour Simplicity measuring 37mm, and many others.
On the heels of a successful world tour, the watches will be publicly exhibited in New York, commencing 3 June, with the auction taking place over the course of two days from 10-11 June.
Paul Boutros, Head of Watches, Americas, and Isabella Proia, Head of Sale, said, “Kicking off our seventh year hosting live auctions in New York, we’re truly honored to have been entrusted with an incredible selection of watches, spanning exceptional vintage and modern wrist and pocket watches from the 20th and 21st centuries.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished