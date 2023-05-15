Exclusive

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

Caledonia core earnings dip on poor revenue, output

Today
News
Caledonia, which has gold operations in Zimbabwe, recorded reduced earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) contribution in the first quarter of 2023 of $2.25 million compared to $14.5 million, a year earlier.
It said the “disappointing” contribution was due to lower revenues and higher operating costs at Blanket and the Bilboes oxide mine.  
Blanket Mine contributed EBITDA of $11.3 million in the quarter, up from the previous year’s $19.5 million.
Caledonia recorded gross revenues of $29.4 million during the period under review, compared to $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Lower revenues reflect lower gold production at Blanket.
Caledonia’s first quarter gold output was 16,141 ounces (oz) from 18,515 ounces, a year earlier.
Of the total output, 16,036 oz were produced at Blanket and 105 oz at the Bilboes oxide mine. 
Production at Blanket was lower than expected due to minor mechanical breakdowns and logistical issues which have now been resolved.
Meanwhile, Caledonia said production guidance for Blanket for the year to December 31, 2023 of between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold will not change.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version