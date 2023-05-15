Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Artificial intelligence monitors the safety of Norilsk Nickel employees
The technology helps to secure work at production facilities and prevent accidents. AI continuously monitors the availability of overalls, buttoned protective helmets, glasses and other PPE. Specialists are also training the system to recognize and record the use of a safety harness by employees when working at height, ttelegraf.ru reports.
"The system is synchronized with the cameras at the crushing and grinding site of the processing plant, the technological site, the drying and shipment site of finished products, as well as in the central repair and mechanical workshops. Surveillance is conducted around the clock," the press service of Norilsk Nickel explained.
Video analysis of protective equipment is a proprietary development of the Norilsk Nickel IT team, which was implemented at several enterprises of the Norilsk and Kola divisions. Bystrinsky GOK added a Face ID module that identifies employees by face. The system is configured to keep records of violations.
"If an employee violates the rules for the use of PPE, the system will generate a violation card and send it to the line manager for consideration. He will make a decision regarding the employee depending on the specific situation.
Next, the card goes to the coordinator from the Department of Occupational Safety and Industrial Safety for final consideration. After the decision is approved, the head conducts a behavioral safety audit with the employee," explained Sergey Chashchin, head of the Department of Labor Protection and Industrial Safety at Bystrinsky GOK.
The safety and health of employees is a strategic priority of Norilsk Nickel. The company is committed to achieving zero fatal accidents.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished