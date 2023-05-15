Artificial intelligence monitors the safety of Norilsk Nickel employees

Bystrinsky Combine has started using artificial intelligence (AI) in order to ensure the safety of employees – the system monitors the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The technology helps to secure work at production facilities and prevent accidents. AI continuously monitors the availability of overalls, buttoned protective helmets, glasses and other PPE. Specialists are also training the system to recognize and record the use of a safety harness by employees when working at height, ttelegraf.ru reports.

"The system is synchronized with the cameras at the crushing and grinding site of the processing plant, the technological site, the drying and shipment site of finished products, as well as in the central repair and mechanical workshops. Surveillance is conducted around the clock," the press service of Norilsk Nickel explained.

Video analysis of protective equipment is a proprietary development of the Norilsk Nickel IT team, which was implemented at several enterprises of the Norilsk and Kola divisions. Bystrinsky GOK added a Face ID module that identifies employees by face. The system is configured to keep records of violations.

"If an employee violates the rules for the use of PPE, the system will generate a violation card and send it to the line manager for consideration. He will make a decision regarding the employee depending on the specific situation.

Next, the card goes to the coordinator from the Department of Occupational Safety and Industrial Safety for final consideration. After the decision is approved, the head conducts a behavioral safety audit with the employee," explained Sergey Chashchin, head of the Department of Labor Protection and Industrial Safety at Bystrinsky GOK.

The safety and health of employees is a strategic priority of Norilsk Nickel. The company is committed to achieving zero fatal accidents.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





