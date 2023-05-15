Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Christie’s announces the upcoming 7 June auction of Magnificent Jewels
The auction includes an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections, alongside signed jewels by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura.
The auction is led by The Light of Peace Diamond, (estimate: $10,000,000 - 15,000,000) a D color, Internally Flawless, Type IIa, pear brilliant-cut diamond of 126.76 carats and is offered without reserve. Impressive diamonds and colored diamonds also lead the sale, including a superb fancy vivid blue diamond ring of 3.10 carats (estimate $4,200,000 – 5,200,000); a fancy intense yellow diamond pendant of 50.40 carats (estimate $700,000 – 1,200,000) from The Artistic Journey collection; and a fancy intense pink diamond ring of 4.01 carats (estimate $1,500,000 – 2,500,000).
Colored stones are well represented including a magnificent Burmese ‘Royal Blue’ Sapphire of 71.27 carats beautifully set in a diamond pendant (estimate $3,000,000 – 5,000,000); a pair of Harry Winston emerald and diamond pendant earrings (estimate $500,000 – 700,000); and a Burmese ruby of 10.17 carats (estimate $400,000 – 600,000).
Notable jewels that span the 20th century are also prevalent, including an impressive Chaumet Art Deco emerald and diamond necklace (estimate $2,000,000 – 3,000,000) from the Rothschild family.
The sale will also feature The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, a stunning assemblage of jewelry from the most important houses. The top lot of the sale is the iconic ‘Jarretière’ ruby and diamond bracelet, acquired by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels (estimate $2,500,000 – 4,500,000).
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished