Christie’s announces the upcoming 7 June auction of Magnificent Jewels

Image credit: Christie's

The auction includes an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections, alongside signed jewels by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura.The auction is led by The Light of Peace Diamond, (estimate: $10,000,000 - 15,000,000) a D color, Internally Flawless, Type IIa, pear brilliant-cut diamond of 126.76 carats and is offered without reserve. Impressive diamonds and colored diamonds also lead the sale, including a superb fancy vivid blue diamond ring of 3.10 carats (estimate $4,200,000 – 5,200,000); a fancy intense yellow diamond pendant of 50.40 carats (estimate $700,000 – 1,200,000) from The Artistic Journey collection; and a fancy intense pink diamond ring of 4.01 carats (estimate $1,500,000 – 2,500,000).Colored stones are well represented including a magnificent Burmese ‘Royal Blue’ Sapphire of 71.27 carats beautifully set in a diamond pendant (estimate $3,000,000 – 5,000,000); a pair of Harry Winston emerald and diamond pendant earrings (estimate $500,000 – 700,000); and a Burmese ruby of 10.17 carats (estimate $400,000 – 600,000).Notable jewels that span the 20th century are also prevalent, including an impressive Chaumet Art Deco emerald and diamond necklace (estimate $2,000,000 – 3,000,000) from the Rothschild family.The sale will also feature The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, a stunning assemblage of jewelry from the most important houses. The top lot of the sale is the iconic ‘Jarretière’ ruby and diamond bracelet, acquired by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels (estimate $2,500,000 – 4,500,000).