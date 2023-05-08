Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
Eastplats boosts first quarter revenue as chrome sales surge
It said the growth in revenue was mainly due to an increase in free market chrome sales to third parties in the period, offset by a reduction in PGM revenue in the period as spot PGM prices, particularly palladium prices, were lower in the current period than in the comparable period.
The miner registered a 53.8% increase in mine operating income to $5.2 million in the first quarter from the previous year’s $3.4 million, resulting in an improved gross margin of 23.7% compared to 19.5%, a year earlier.
Its operating income was $3.5 million in the first quarter, compared to operating income of $100,000 the previous year.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.01 earnings per share in the first quarter from a net income attributable to equity shareholders of $3 million or $0.02 earnings per share in the corresponding period.
The decrease in net income was largely attributable to a foreign exchange loss as the South African Rand weakened against the U.S. Dollar.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished