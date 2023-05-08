Newmont enters into definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest

Newmont has agreed to acquire Newcrest by way of an Australian Scheme of Arrangement, under which Newmont will acquire 100 percent of the issued shares in Newcrest Mining Limited.

Newcrest shareholders to receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share and a special dividend of up to $1.10 per share paid by Newcrest, representing a 30.4 percent premium.

Transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder approval, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The combination of Newmont and Newcrest represents an exceptional value proposition for shareholders and other stakeholders. It creates an industry-leading portfolio with a multi-decade gold and copper production profile in the world’s most favorable mining jurisdictions,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont.

Mr. Palmer continued: “This transaction also increases Newmont’s annual copper production – a metal vital for the new energy economy – and adds nearly 50 billion pounds of copper reserves and resources from Newcrest to our robust and balanced portfolio. We intend to quickly realize these opportunities to create superior value for our shareholders, workforce, host communities and governments.”

Newcrest’s Chairman, Peter Tomsett, added: “This transaction combines two of the world’s leading gold producers, bringing forward significant value to Newcrest shareholders through the recognition of our outstanding growth pipeline. In addition to the ongoing benefits of merging these premier portfolios, the combined group will set a new benchmark in gold production while benefitting from a material and growing exposure to copper and a market leading position in safety and sustainability.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





