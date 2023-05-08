Exclusive
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
AngloGold to switch primary listing to US as has 'outgrown' S.Africa
AngloGold Ashanti is planning to relocate its primary listing from Johannesburg to New York in order to get access to a larger pool of investors and decrease risks associated with South Africa.
Reuters reports that the move comes as mining in South Africa grows more difficult and costly due to geological constraints posed by extracting some of the world's deepest gold reserves.
"There are strategic reasons why we did this. By far the largest pool of gold capital is in the U.S and it was clear that a secondary listing incorporating South Africa was restricting access to that pool of capital," Anglogold chief executive Alberto Calderon was quoted as saying.
He also said that two-thirds of AngloGold stock volumes are already traded in New York, where the company has depository receipts registered.
AngloGold has turned its focus to more lucrative mines in Ghana, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Australia, and the Americas.
The miner finalised the sale of its South African mines in 2020.
The corporation will also relocate its corporate headquarters to the United Kingdom, but will keep the South African office.
Anglogold is also set to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange on 27 June 2023 due to the ongoing low trading frequency and low volumes of its securities traded on the bourse.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished