In the nearest future, the Supervisory Board of ALROSA will consider the candidacy of Pavel Marinychev for the position of ALROSA CEO

“In connection with the planned departure from this position of Sergey Ivanov, the candidacy of Pavel Marinychev will soon be submitted for consideration to the Supervisory Board of the company in order to maintain continuity in the implementation of the strategy and long-term development program of ALROSA, to retain and further ensure its stable position in the global diamond market in the current geopolitical conditions, the effective continuation of the initiated transformation processes and key promising projects,” ALROSA said in a statement released on Monday.It notes that since 2016, Pavel Marinychev has been heading one of the key production assets of the ALROSA group, which is Almazy Anabara, its subsidiary. Previously, he held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), where he oversaw the issues of geology, subsoil use, industry, housing and communal services, energy and construction for more than six years. Since 2014, he has been a member of the Personnel Reserve of the Russian Federation President (a reserve of managerial personnel under the patronage of the President of the Russian Federation), a member of the Managerial Personnel Reserve of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and a Personnel Reserve for filling key positions at the top level of ALROSA.Sergey Ivanov will continue to work with the Supervisory Board of ALROSA advising shareholders and management on topical issues of the company's development strategy.Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA Anton Siluanov: “Over the past few years, the company has been able to fully reshape and restructure all critical areas of activity, including sales, procurement, production, and finance. The result is a record volume of production, sales and dividends in the history of ALROSA. The company has formed one of the best management teams on the market, which has launched more than a hundred projects to ensure the stability and transparency of ALROSA's work for years to come. Now the most important thing is to ensure continuity in the implementation of the strategy and maintain what has been achieved in the new geopolitical realities. The directives of the Russian government on the dismissal of Sergey Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer - Chairman of the Board and the election of Pavel Marinychev as the head of the company have been received, the meeting of the Supervisory Board will be held in the nearest future.”Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev: “I am very grateful to Sergey Ivanov: over the past six years, ALROSA has taken a giant step in the development and qualitative transformation as the leader of the world diamond mining, has formed a solid foundation for many years to come, has become financially transparent for shareholders and, as a backbone company for Yakutia, it has always maintained an effective dialogue on issues of social interaction. Today, the position of the new Chief Executive Officer of the company requires a manager with relevant experience in production, knowledge of the complex specifics of the company and a deep understanding of the processes that have been launched in it in recent years. I have known Pavel Marinychev for many years both from his work in the Government of Yakutia and from interaction with him as the head of Almazy Anabara. Therefore, I recommend him as a highly professional, advanced, active leader and a deeply decent person who is always not indifferent to the needs of people and the development of our republic.”ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov: “The company's management, including top management, heads of all key functions and assets of the Group, fully and completely support the recommendation to appoint Pavel Marinychev to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Pavel Marinychev is one of the most productive and promising managers of the company, enjoys unconditional authority in the team and has repeatedly confirmed his effectiveness, including in crisis situations. His appointment will allow the company to continue to develop in accordance with the current strategy of the Group, not to stop implementing the adopted plans and avoid the risks of a transitional stage when the management is changed.”