Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Pavel Marinychev, former deputy chairman of Yakutia government may become ALROSA CEO
According to one of the agency’s sources, this issue can already be considered resolved, while another source said that a draft government directive to be considered by state representatives on ALROSA’s Supervisory Board regarding the early termination of Ivanov's powers and the election of Marinychev has been prepared, but there is no information about signing the document yet.
Personnel changes may be announced at the next meeting of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA, another Interfax source close to the board said.
The contract with the new CEO of ALROSA may be signed for 3 years.
Ivanov's first contract with ALROSA in 2017 was identical. In 2020, he was re-elected to the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board for a period of five years.
Despite the fact that Ivanov's contract expires only in 2025, he decided to leave the diamond mining company and move to Gennady Timchenko's Volga Group, RBC reported in December 2022.
Ivanov, the son of Sergei Ivanov, the former head of the presidential administration of Russia was included in the SDN list in February 2022.
ALROSA also came under US sanctions. Despite this fact and the departure of a number of long-term customers, the company as a whole managed to stabilize sales by relying on traditional Indian counterparties and settling in the currencies of friendly countries.
Marinychev is 44 years old. He headed the alluvial subsidiary of ALROSA in June 2016, and before that he worked as deputy and first deputy chairman in the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) for 6 years. In 2005-2010, he was a member of the Sakhatransneftegaz management.