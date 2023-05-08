Pavel Marinychev, former deputy chairman of Yakutia government may become ALROSA CEO

(INTERFAX.RU) - Pavel Marinychev, the head of ALROSA’s alluvial subsidiary Almazy Anabara and former first deputy chairman in the government of Yakutia, may become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ALROSA instead of Sergey Ivanov, who is leaving this post, the sources familiar with the discussion of this issue told Interfax.

According to one of the agency’s sources, this issue can already be considered resolved, while another source said that a draft government directive to be considered by state representatives on ALROSA’s Supervisory Board regarding the early termination of Ivanov's powers and the election of Marinychev has been prepared, but there is no information about signing the document yet.

Personnel changes may be announced at the next meeting of the Supervisory Board of ALROSA, another Interfax source close to the board said.

The contract with the new CEO of ALROSA may be signed for 3 years.

Ivanov's first contract with ALROSA in 2017 was identical. In 2020, he was re-elected to the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board for a period of five years.

Despite the fact that Ivanov's contract expires only in 2025, he decided to leave the diamond mining company and move to Gennady Timchenko's Volga Group, RBC reported in December 2022.

Ivanov, the son of Sergei Ivanov, the former head of the presidential administration of Russia was included in the SDN list in February 2022.

ALROSA also came under US sanctions. Despite this fact and the departure of a number of long-term customers, the company as a whole managed to stabilize sales by relying on traditional Indian counterparties and settling in the currencies of friendly countries.

Marinychev is 44 years old. He headed the alluvial subsidiary of ALROSA in June 2016, and before that he worked as deputy and first deputy chairman in the government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) for 6 years. In 2005-2010, he was a member of the Sakhatransneftegaz management.





