Uzbek Jewellery Fair to kick off in Tashkent

Image credit: Uzbek Jewellery Fair

The Uzbek Jewellery Fair will be held in the center of the Uzbek capital On May 26-28 by the Association of the Jewellery Industry of Uzbekistan. The exposition will feature premium collections from manufacturers from 25 countries.The jewellery market of Uzbekistan continues its dynamic development with the significant support fom the country's leadership: duties on the import of precious stones have been removed, licenses for the import of gold, silver and other precious metals have been cancelled. The presidential program for the accelerated growth of the jewellery industry includes reducing the tax burden and simplifying export-import operations, as well as attracting foreign investment to establish new jewellery manufacturing enterprises.The exhibition will feature not only jewellery and precious stones, but also the latest production technologies from the Italian association AFEMO.The business program will be attended by invited experts from world research and educational institutions.The organizers invited jewellers to apply for participation in the jewelry design competition - Uzbek Jewellery Award Charming East - in the nominations for the best jewellery pieces made of gold and silver with precious and semi-precious stones reflecting the country’s historical heritage. They will also hold a creative competition for the best sketch of a jewelry piece, an audience award ceremony, as well as a nomination for innovation in technology.The objective of the competition is to continue the national traditions of decorative and applied arts, develop international cooperation, and discover new names in the jewellery industry. Winners will be announced on May 27, 2023. The winners of the 1st place will be awarded an exhibition stand of 6 sq. m at UJF 2024; those winning the 2nd place will be paid for hotel accommodation for 2-3 nights when visiting one of the foreign jewelry exhibitions in 2024 (the choice of a foreign exhibition is up to the organizer); the 3rd place winners will be paid for an online course in jewellery making. The winner of the Audience Choice Award will have the opportunity to publish an interview on the Jewellery-Report portal and other partner media.According to the organizers, the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for manufacturers to show their best range to buyers of luxury jewellery in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.The event is accompanied by state support and promises to be the largest in the region.