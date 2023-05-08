B2Gold boosts first quarter output

B2Gold recorded total gold production of 266,856 ounces in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 209,365 ounces, a year earlier.

The output includes 16,137 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining.

It said the Fekola Mine in Mali produced 165,864 ounces in the quarter, benefiting from a favourable mine phasing sequence to start in 2023, with Phase 6 of the Fekola pit providing high-grade ore to the process plant.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the company holds a 90% interest, produced 38,491 ounces of gold in the first quarter.

B2Gold said it is on track to meet its annual total gold production forecast of between 1 million and about 1,1 million ounces, including up to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre.

Meanwhile, the company declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





