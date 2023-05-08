Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Lucara's first quarter earnings dip as weaker diamond prices continue
The miner said the decline in revenues reflected a planned change in product mix in early 2023 combined with the continuation of weaker diamond prices when compared to the strong diamond pricing observed in the first quarter of 2022.
“As anticipated, the first quarter delivered lower revenues than in the comparative period, owing to the change in ore mix processed and diamond pricing weakness resulting from continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
She said the company's outlook for the year remains unchanged as the largest influence on their revenue in the first quarter, ore mix, returns to higher contributions of south lobe ore in subsequent quarters.
Despite the overall decrease in revenue, diamond market fundamentals continued to support healthy prices as the number of polished stones sold by HB improved from the fourth quarter of 2022.
“Natural variability in the quality profile of the +10.8ct production in any production period or fiscal quarter results in fluctuations in recorded revenue and associated top-ups,” said Lucara.
The company also reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $15.3 million in the first quarter compared to $36 million, a year earlier with the change directly attributed to a decrease in revenues.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished