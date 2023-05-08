Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
A wave of innovation within diamond watch design
Dimexon specialises in melee and calibrated round diamonds and is the preferred partner to some of the world’s most exclusive watch and jewellery maisons, some of which exhibited at the recent Swiss watch show Watches and Wonders.
At the show, Dimexon observed that diamonds were increasingly being presented in innovative ways. Rather than simply adding some extra sparkle to bezels and hour markers, diamonds were set en tremblent or added to watches in unexpected ways, such as within the architecture of the movement.
Vishal Mehta, director at Dimexon, commented: “At Watches and Wonders, and other watchmaking showcases throughout Geneva that week, diamonds were a key talking point, with many brands incorporating the stones in innovative, fresh ways. At Bulgari, for example, the luxury Italian jeweller unveiled a new style of gold tubogas that allows it to set diamonds into the bracelets of its iconic Serpenti watches for the first time. Cartier showed new editions of its Ballon Bleu that has en tremblent melee diamonds covering the dial, while Chanel worked diamonds into the skeletonised movements of some of its new watches, including the Première Camélia X-Ray.”
Geneva is becoming an important hub for the global watch and jewellery trade. While the Swiss city has long had a reputation as the centre of watchmaking, the Watches and Wonders show, and the wider Geneva Watch Week, is making it a key meeting point for professionals. The city is set to be visited by the industry once again this week, as gemstone trade show GemGenève opens its doors at Geneva’s Palexpo (May 11-14).
Mehta said: “Geneva really is now the centre of activity for European jewellery and watch trade shows for brands, and we welcome this shift. Our team will be visiting GemGenève this week and we look forward to meeting with clients and colleagues, as well as attending some of the presentations on ethics and responsibility. As a member of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, we believe that positive change can only be achieved by the industry working together, so we look forward to participating in these discussions.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished