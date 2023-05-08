Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Harmony boosts revenue, gold output
It said the growth was mainly driven by a higher average gold price received, which rose by 13% to R992 899 per kilogramme (kg) from R877 249/kg alongside the increase in underground recovered grades over the reporting period.
Group production increased by 2% to 33 785kg (1 086 213oz) during the period under consideration from 33 241kg (1 068 718oz), a year earlier, after adjusting for the closure of Bambanani at the end of the financial year 2022.
It said average recovered grades at the South African underground operations increased by 7% to 5.68g/t in the nine months from 5.39g/t in the previous reporting period ending March 31, 2022.
The higher underground recovered grades continued through the first half of the financial year into the third quarter, driving a solid group performance in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, Harmony said its net debt decreased to R4 512 million ($253 million) from R4 710 million ($277 million) as of December 31, 2022.
The company’s balance sheet remained strong, with net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreasing to 0.5 times from 0.6 times as a result.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished