Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Kavango starts Botswana drilling campaign
It signed a contract with Mindea Exploration to drill the cluster of three B Conductors it has identified in the project area.
The Kavango's technical team prioritised the B Conductors for drill testing after remodelling their conductance to be in the range of possible nickel, copper, and platinum group element-bearing massive sulphides.
"We are delighted to return to drilling the Kalahari Suture Zone. Following last year's 'near miss' of the B1 Conductor, we've made thorough preparations for our return to this target,” said Kavango chief executive Ben Turney.
“Mindea successfully drilled two holes in the area last year for us, overcoming difficult ground conditions. We learned a lot together from that campaign and are confident Mindea's team will give us the greatest chance of making a successful intersection of the 28,700 Siemens B1 Conductor.”
He said this high level of conductance is among the stronger geophysical indicators in nickel/copper exploration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished