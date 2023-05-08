Kavango starts Botswana drilling campaign

Southern Africa-focused metals exploration company Kavango Resources is set to start within three weeks a drilling campaign on its Kalahari Suture Zone North (KSZ) project in Botswana.

It signed a contract with Mindea Exploration to drill the cluster of three B Conductors it has identified in the project area.

The Kavango's technical team prioritised the B Conductors for drill testing after remodelling their conductance to be in the range of possible nickel, copper, and platinum group element-bearing massive sulphides.

"We are delighted to return to drilling the Kalahari Suture Zone. Following last year's 'near miss' of the B1 Conductor, we've made thorough preparations for our return to this target,” said Kavango chief executive Ben Turney.

“Mindea successfully drilled two holes in the area last year for us, overcoming difficult ground conditions. We learned a lot together from that campaign and are confident Mindea's team will give us the greatest chance of making a successful intersection of the 28,700 Siemens B1 Conductor.”

He said this high level of conductance is among the stronger geophysical indicators in nickel/copper exploration.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





