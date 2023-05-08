FCRF: Fancy diamonds price continue to climb by 1.3% in Q1 2023

Image credit: FCRF

Announcing the results of the Q1 2023 Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI), the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) indicates that the average price of all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds has climbed to 1.3% in Q1 2023, following an increase of nearly 4% in 2022, as per a press release from FCRF.According to the report, this climb was in contrast to the quarterly trend in white diamonds of -2.8% and -17.6% over the previous 12 months. While Fancy Vivids across all color categories presented the highest increase of 1.7% in comparison to the Fancy Intense and Fancy categories, which showed a moderate rise of 1.3% and 0.5% respectively. In Q1 2023, Yellows presented a more notable appreciation of 2.1% than Pinks by 1.1% and Blues at 0.2%.Yellow : The Yellow segment rose overall by 2.1% in Q1 (6% in TTM), led by an increase of 2.5% in the Fancy Vivid category, and 2.0% in the Fancy Intense category. The highest increase was evident in the Fancy Vivid 10 ct category (4.8%), with Fancy Vivid 5 ct (4.0%) being the runner-up. Fancy Vivid 3 ct (0.3%), Fancy 5 ct (0.3%) and Fancy 8 ct (0.2%) experienced the most modest gains for Yellows.Pink: Pink diamonds rose overall by 1.1%, driven mainly by the Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense categories, which both increased by 1.3%. The Fancy category was quite stable, climbing by only 0.3%. Interestingly, Fancy 1.5 ct was the only category which presented depreciation (-1.2%).Blue: Blue diamond prices almost remained unchanged in Q1 2023 (0.2%) with the Fancy Vivid category (0.6%) outperforming the Fancy (0.2%) and Fancy Intense (-0.4%) categories. Fancy Vivid 3 ct and Fancy 2 ct presented the highest climb, 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. The weakest result was evident in Fancy 1 ct (-1.4%).Ephraim Zion, FCRF Board member said: "The price increases reflect the strong demand of yellow diamonds on the market as well as the strong competition in rough tenders. Despite some declines this quarter in White prices, Fancy diamonds are continuing to show stable demand.”