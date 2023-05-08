Exclusive

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

FCRF: Fancy diamonds price continue to climb by 1.3% in Q1 2023

Image credit: FCRF

Announcing the results of the Q1 2023 Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI), the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) indicates that the average price of all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds has climbed to 1.3% in Q1 2023,  following an increase of nearly 4% in 2022, as per a press release from FCRF.
According to the report, this climb was in contrast to the quarterly trend in white diamonds of -2.8% and -17.6% over the previous 12 months. While Fancy Vivids across all color categories presented the highest increase of 1.7% in comparison to the Fancy Intense and Fancy categories, which showed a moderate rise of 1.3% and 0.5% respectively. In Q1 2023, Yellows presented a more notable appreciation of 2.1% than Pinks by 1.1% and Blues at 0.2%.  
Yellow : The Yellow segment rose overall by 2.1% in Q1 (6% in TTM), led by an increase of 2.5% in the Fancy Vivid category, and 2.0% in the Fancy Intense category. The highest increase was evident in the Fancy Vivid 10 ct category (4.8%), with Fancy Vivid 5 ct (4.0%) being the runner-up.  Fancy Vivid 3 ct (0.3%), Fancy 5 ct (0.3%) and Fancy 8 ct (0.2%) experienced the most modest gains for Yellows.
Pink: Pink diamonds rose overall by 1.1%, driven mainly by the Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense categories, which both increased by 1.3%. The Fancy category was quite stable, climbing by only 0.3%. Interestingly, Fancy 1.5 ct was the only category which presented depreciation (-1.2%).  
Blue: Blue diamond prices almost remained unchanged in Q1 2023 (0.2%) with the Fancy Vivid category (0.6%) outperforming the Fancy (0.2%) and Fancy Intense (-0.4%) categories. Fancy Vivid 3 ct and Fancy 2 ct presented the highest climb, 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. The weakest result was evident in Fancy 1 ct (-1.4%).
Ephraim Zion, FCRF Board member said: "The price increases reflect the strong demand of yellow diamonds on the market as well as the strong competition in rough tenders. Despite some declines this quarter in White prices, Fancy diamonds are continuing to show stable demand.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

