Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

Sarine announces merger of GCAL into the Sarine Group

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announce the closing of the acquisition agreement between Sarine and the Gem Certification & Assurance Lab, Inc (GCAL).
The merger creates a robust synergy between Sarine’s leading technologies, and in particular its revolutionary AI-derived cloud-based on-site e-Grading™ system and verifiable data based Sarine Journey™ traceability paradigm, and GCAL’s strong brand in the US market and uncompromising quality control, backed by its industry-unique, consumer money-backed guarantee.
The newly merged entity, GCAL USA LLC, will be part of the Sarine group but willcontinue to be led and managed by GCAL’s experienced management team, which will retain a significant interest in the company as part of the deal. Sarine will own 70% of GCAL USA LLC shares. GCAL's existing customers will continue to receive GCAL’s grading and certification services uninterrupted.
In addition, U.S. (and worldwide) customers will be able to receive their guaranteed GCAL grading certificates not only for polished diamonds graded in the U.S. for specific programs, but also for the many diamonds processed through Sarine's growing installed base of grading systems in the various manufacturing hubs, that will enable grading and sorting on-siteat a fraction of the time and without the indirect costs of sending to a third party external gem lab, along with optional verifiable traceability data.

