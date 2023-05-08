Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q1 2023 production and sales results
1,319,603 carats recovered, 11% higher than the comparable quarter (Q1 2022: 1,185,156 carats). Average grade of 1.72 carats per tonne, a 3% increase relative to Q1 2022 (1.67 carats per tonne)
During the first quarter 961,000 carats sold, with total proceeds of $128.7 million (US$95.0 million) at an average realised value of $134 per carat (US$99), a record quarterly revenue result for the Company. These results compare favourably with two open market sales during Q1 2022 when 506,567 carats were sold for total proceeds of $84.7 million (US$66.7 million).
Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Sales and Marketing, commented: "In Q1 2023 the Company achieved record sales on the back of a three-sale first quarter, which included three full production shipments and buoyant prices for smaller diamonds. Compared with Q1 2022, the lower average sales price achieved can be primarily attributed to the different mix of goods sold in both quarters with market prices also adjusting downwards from the record high seen early last year."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished