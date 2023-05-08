Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Sibanye SA gold operations return to profitability
The diversified miner said its gold operations delivered positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $44 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million, a year earlier.
Gold production in South Africa, including that of DRDGOLD, for the first quarter was 200,267oz, a 46% jump from the first quarter of 2022.
Gold production excluding DRDGOLD was 157,539 oz, an increase of 71% compared to the same period in 2022.
Sibanye said power cuts continued to challenge normal operating procedures and cause an increase in operating costs but were being managed through the adoption of more effective protocols to mitigate the impact.
Gold production from the managed SA gold operations, excluding DRDGOLD for 2023 is forecast at between 756 000 oz and 788 000 oz.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished