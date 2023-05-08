Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Zim Central Bank introduces gold-backed digital tokens
It said the objective was to aid in the stabilisation of the struggling Zimbabwean dollar and to protect citizens from currency instability.
The tokens will be a form of electronic money backed by the Central Bank's gold reserves.
RBZ intends to allow Zimbabwean dollar holders to exchange their cash for gold-backed tokens, providing insurance against the local currency's volatility.
The value of the Zimbabwean dollar has fallen substantially over the last year, with one US dollar currently worth around 1,000 Zimbabwean dollars, compared to 150 Zimbabwean dollars a year ago.
Zimbabwe now uses both Zimbabwean and US dollars.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished