Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Sotheby’s launches NFT Marketplace with direct transactions & artist royalties
Sotheby’s Metaverse, its Web3 arm, now offers direct transactions between collectors on its platform. Transactions are conducted fully on-chain via the Ethereum and Polygon networks, and buyers can pay in either native token ETH or MATIC.
Sotheby’s Metaverse also plans to introduce a digital art gallery through the Oncyber metaverse platform in June, featuring different rooms curated by various artists and collectors, including the pseudonymous Cozomo De’ Medici.
The platform will continue to honor artist royalties through smart contracts on its resale platform that automatically pays artists according to their selected on-chain royalty rate.
The secondary marketplace will launch with works from 13 leading digital artists, including Tyler Hobbs, Claire Silver, XCOPY, Diana Sinclair, and Pindar van Arman, among others.
Since Sotheby’s first foray into NFTs in April 2021, the auction house has raked in more than $120 million in total NFT sales. The platform has facilitated record-breaking NFT sales, including a “Covid Alien” CryptoPunk that sold for $11.7 million, the World Wide Web source code that sold for $5.4 million, and a rare Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that sold for $3.4 million.
