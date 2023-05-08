Exclusive

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

WPIC puts forth platinum's role in the race to de-carbonize

10 may 2023
News
The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC®), puts forth platinum’s other stories in its series ‘Platinum Beyond the Bench’, shining a light on platinum’s value and use beyond the realm of jewellery and providing a broader context for appreciating this most precious of metals. Diving into platinum and its role in proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, also reveals platinum revolutionizes the way we use energy.
The WPIC recently released an infographic that highlights how platinum's use in PEM technologies is enabling the energy transition to greener technologies.
In a PEM electrolyzer, platinum acts as a catalyst, enabling water to be split into hydrogen and oxygen. If the PEM electrolyzer is powered by renewable electricity, then carbon-free green hydrogen is created. Green hydrogen can be stored and used in a multitude of ways as a fossil-fuel-free source of energy.
PEM technology in hydrogen fuel cells also uses platinum catalysts. Zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are a major market for fuel cells. When FCEVs are fueled with green hydrogen it is a win-win for decarbonizing transportation.
PEM technologies that enable the use of green hydrogen could help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to at least 2 degrees Celsius. These technologies could, if adopted, help achieve global CO2 reduction targets, delivering savings of up to 11%.
Aside from being the best metal for gemstone security, platinum is also playing an important part in the energy transition. With cleaner energy powering our world, we're getting closer to creating a more sustainable future.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
