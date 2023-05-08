WPIC puts forth platinum's role in the race to de-carbonize

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC®), puts forth platinum’s other stories in its series ‘Platinum Beyond the Bench’, shining a light on platinum’s value and use beyond the realm of jewellery and providing a broader context for appreciating this most precious of metals. Diving into platinum and its role in proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, also reveals platinum revolutionizes the way we use energy.

The WPIC recently released an infographic that highlights how platinum's use in PEM technologies is enabling the energy transition to greener technologies.

In a PEM electrolyzer, platinum acts as a catalyst, enabling water to be split into hydrogen and oxygen. If the PEM electrolyzer is powered by renewable electricity, then carbon-free green hydrogen is created. Green hydrogen can be stored and used in a multitude of ways as a fossil-fuel-free source of energy.

PEM technology in hydrogen fuel cells also uses platinum catalysts. Zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are a major market for fuel cells. When FCEVs are fueled with green hydrogen it is a win-win for decarbonizing transportation.

PEM technologies that enable the use of green hydrogen could help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to at least 2 degrees Celsius. These technologies could, if adopted, help achieve global CO2 reduction targets, delivering savings of up to 11%.

Aside from being the best metal for gemstone security, platinum is also playing an important part in the energy transition. With cleaner energy powering our world, we're getting closer to creating a more sustainable future.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished