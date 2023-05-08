Exclusive

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

Rio Tinto celebrates 20 years of production from its Diavik diamond mine in Canada

Rio Tinto is celebrating 20 years of production from its Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The Diavik diamond deposit was discovered in the 1990s as part of the largest mineral prospecting rush in Canadian history. Commercial production at Diavik began in 2003, and since then Diavik has produced over 140 million carats of rough diamonds through a combination of surface and underground mining.
The Diavik production comprises predominantly white gem-quality diamonds with a small quantity (less than 1 per cent of production) of yellow diamonds. Diavik diamonds are lauded for their Canadian provenance, their clean and pure quality and prized for their brilliant internal fire.
Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive Minerals, said: “It is with immense pride that I pay tribute to the extraordinary people who have enabled Diavik to safely produce its beautiful diamonds from one of the world’s most pristine ecosystems. Driven by its pioneering spirit, Diavik is a bold and innovative company with an inspiring story that continues to set new benchmarks for technology, partnerships and sustainability.”
Known as the Barren Lands, located 220 km from the Arctic Circle, the two billion-year-old Diavik diamonds lie below a frozen lake requiring considerable fortitude, finesse and technology to recover them from beneath the permafrost. Award-winning dike technology was developed to keep the pristine waters of Lac De Gras at bay, whilst a brief, seasonal ice road – operating eight weeks per year and bridging frozen lakes and ponds were created to transport thousands of tonnes of construction material. It is still used each year as a vital resupply artery for the Diavik workforce of around 1,100 people.
Helping to power the Diavik site is an award-winning wind farm which, on a strong wind day, provides half the site’s energy needs. Given the isolation of the mine site and its extremely cold climate, the $31mn the project presented a number of transport, construction and engineering challenges, and no guarantee of success. Innovative ways were found to prevent the turbines from freezing into inaction in temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius and today, Diavik operates the world's largest wind-diesel hybrid power facility and is a world leader in delivering cold climate renewable energy.
Right from the initial planning stages at Diavik, local communities have been widely consulted about the operation and the impact of the mine. Angela Bigg, President of the Diavik diamond mine praised the partnerships with local communities and the five indigenous groups with Diavik Participation Agreements: “Being allowed to mine is a privilege and we honour that by working respectfully and through a sense of shared endeavour with our local partners. These are relationships we recognise and value strongly”.
Local partnerships have led to the development of considerable employment, training, and capacity-building opportunities. Today almost a quarter of Diavik’s workforce is Indigenous and some 40 per cent is Northern.
Since 2000, Diavik has spent $7 bn with Northern businesses, or around 72 per cent of the total business spend of $9.8 bn. Of this, $3.6 bn has been spent with Northern Indigenous businesses and their joint ventures.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
