Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

17 april 2023

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

Lithium deposits discovered in Rajasthan after J&K

After Jammu and Kashmir, lithium reserves have been traced in Rajasthan's Degana, and the quantity of lithium here can meet around 80% of India's demand, according to media reports citing state government officials.
For the first time, lithium reserves were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi in February this year. This was the first significant mineral discovery in India, as previously only a small reserve had been discovered in Karnataka.
Since lithium is a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, the government is searching for rare metal reserves both within and outside the country
Apart from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), a consortium of three Public-sector Undertaking companies – National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Corp – is working to provide a vehicle for research & development for recycling, acquisition, and also joint manufacturing of Lithium-ion batteries.
India's plan to increase EV penetration by 30% by 2030 relies heavily on lithium - as of now, only a little more than 1% of all vehicle sales in the country are electric vehicles.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

