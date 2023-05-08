Lithium deposits discovered in Rajasthan after J&K

After Jammu and Kashmir, lithium reserves have been traced in Rajasthan's Degana, and the quantity of lithium here can meet around 80% of India's demand, according to media reports citing state government officials.

For the first time, lithium reserves were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi in February this year. This was the first significant mineral discovery in India, as previously only a small reserve had been discovered in Karnataka.

Since lithium is a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, the government is searching for rare metal reserves both within and outside the country

Apart from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), a consortium of three Public-sector Undertaking companies – National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Corp – is working to provide a vehicle for research & development for recycling, acquisition, and also joint manufacturing of Lithium-ion batteries.

India's plan to increase EV penetration by 30% by 2030 relies heavily on lithium - as of now, only a little more than 1% of all vehicle sales in the country are electric vehicles.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



