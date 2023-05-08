Lithium deposits discovered in Rajasthan after J&K

For the first time, lithium reserves were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi in February this year. This was the first significant mineral discovery in India, as previously only a small reserve had been discovered in Karnataka.
Since lithium is a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, the government is searching for rare metal reserves both within and outside the country
Apart from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), a consortium of three Public-sector Undertaking companies – National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Corp – is working to provide a vehicle for research & development for recycling, acquisition, and also joint manufacturing of Lithium-ion batteries.
India's plan to increase EV penetration by 30% by 2030 relies heavily on lithium - as of now, only a little more than 1% of all vehicle sales in the country are electric vehicles.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished