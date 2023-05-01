Volunteers of Norilsk Nickel congratulates veterans of Norilsk

Today News

On the eve of Victory Day the participants of the Norilsk Nickel’s corporate volunteering program "Combine of Good" congratulated the veterans of Norilsk, ttelegraf.ru reports.

"We were glad of the opportunity and occasion to present gifts, congratulate our veterans on the holiday and express gratitude for their exploits at the front and in the rear during the difficult years of the Great Patriotic War," said Olga Negras, Head of the Corporate Community Development Department of the Charity and Corporate Community Development Department of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel. – It's nice that many new volunteers of the "Combine of Good" joined us this year, the guys were sincerely happy and happy to participate in the congratulations, because it is not only our duty, but also an honor for everyone to say warm words and congratulate those who made this Victory happen on Victory Day."

17 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Greater Norilsk today. For them and all Norilsk residents today there will be a big festive program with a parade of military equipment, an athletics race and a field kitchen.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





