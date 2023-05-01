Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
Yesterday
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Volunteers of Norilsk Nickel congratulates veterans of Norilsk
"We were glad of the opportunity and occasion to present gifts, congratulate our veterans on the holiday and express gratitude for their exploits at the front and in the rear during the difficult years of the Great Patriotic War," said Olga Negras, Head of the Corporate Community Development Department of the Charity and Corporate Community Development Department of the Polar Branch of Norilsk Nickel. – It's nice that many new volunteers of the "Combine of Good" joined us this year, the guys were sincerely happy and happy to participate in the congratulations, because it is not only our duty, but also an honor for everyone to say warm words and congratulate those who made this Victory happen on Victory Day."
17 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Greater Norilsk today. For them and all Norilsk residents today there will be a big festive program with a parade of military equipment, an athletics race and a field kitchen.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished