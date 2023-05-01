Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
Yesterday
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
Caledonia starts exporting gold produced in Zimbabwe
The miner has been exploring several options for direct gold export since its first public offering on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and the completion of the Bilboes acquisition.
It said that unrefined gold is still being processed on a toll-treatment basis at Fidelity Gold Refinery, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, in accordance with Zimbabwean government requirements for in-country refining; and to provide Zimbabwean authorities with full visibility over the gold produced and exported by Caledonia.
The refined gold held by FGR is exported to a refinery outside Zimbabwe, the receiving foreign refinery undertakes the final refining process and the gold is sold on behalf of Caledonia.
Caledonia receives gold sales profits immediately into its Zimbabwe bank account within a few days of delivery to the final refinery.
This agreement in respect of Blanket Mine production conforms with current requirements to pay a 5% royalty, and Blanket continues to earn 75% of its revenues in US dollars and the remainder in local currency.
"This new arrangement should be seen in the context of Caledonia's planned expansion in Zimbabwe, initially at Bilboes and thereafter at Motapa and Maligreen: this new marketing arrangement should make it easier for Caledonia to arrange debt facilities with funders outside Zimbabwe which may be used to support the construction of the new mines," said company chief executive Mark Learmonth.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished