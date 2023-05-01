Exclusive

CIBJO Congress 2023 slated to be held from Oct 3 to 5 in Jaipur

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) will hold its 2023 annual congress in Jaipur, in the Indian State of Rajasthan, from October 3 to October 5. Pre-congress meetings will be held on October 1 and 2, as per a press release from CIBJO.
CIBJO congresses serve as the official gathering place for the World Jewellery Confederation’s Assembly of Delegates. They are also the venue for the annual meetings of CIBJO’s sectoral commissions, where amendments can be introduced to the organization’s definitive directories of international industry standards for diamonds, coloured stones, pearls, gem labs, precious metals, coral and responsible sourcing, known as the Blue Books. Jaipur, the Pink City's connection with the jewellery industry dated back to its very establishment in 1727.
“It promises to be a spectacular congress,” said Gaetano Cavalieri, CIBJO President, “and the first to be held in person since 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. For many of us it will be an opportunity to meet face to face after more than three years, and I cannot think of a more appropriate and exotic setting to do this. My thanks to our Indian hosts and especially our CIBJO Vice President, Pramod Agrawal, who is also the NGJCI Chairman, and Vipul Shah, the GJEPC Chairman.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
