Goldplat's third-quarter performance eases due to operational challenges

Goldplat’s gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana registered a 36% decrease in operating profit to £1.47 million in the third quarter ended 31 March 2023, compared to £2.28 million, a year earlier.

It said the combined operating profit for the operating entities for the nine months ending 31 March 2023, also decreased by 20% to £4.84 million from the previous year’s £6.04 million.

The quarter’s results were as a result of reduced operating performance in South Africa of £1.18 million and in Ghana of £295 000.

Goldplat said it still expects to meet current market expectations for the full financial year despite reduced operating performance in the third quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





