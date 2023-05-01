Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
Today
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
WFDB calls for 'halting' late Helmut Horton's jewellery sale by Christie's
In an attempt to stop the sale or retrieve the proceeds for charity purposes, Yoram Dvash, President of WFDB has penned a letter to Francois Curiel Chairman of Christie’s-Europe to rectify the injustice of the yesteryear and distribute the proceedings to charity organisations.
“On behalf of the Executive Board of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, I would like to express the WFDB’s objection to this sale, so clearly associated with the Nazi plunder of Jewish businesses. In a time of Holocaust denial and the resurgence of anti-Semitism around the world, we find it especially appalling that a world-renowned auction house would engage in such a sale,” Yoram Dvash said. “Although we are aware that Christie’s has made a concession to the universal public outcry against this auction, by stating that it will make a significant contribution from its final proceeds to Holocaust research and education, we feel it necessary to express our outrage at this auction. The WFDB strongly requests that if Christie’s insists on holding the Horten auction, you personally ensure that the major portion of the proceeds is donated by Christie’s to charities supporting the welfare of Holocaust survivors, as well as commemoration and education. For the sake of transparency, we also request that the amount of the contribution and the recipient organizations be announced to the public.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished