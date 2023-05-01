Exclusive
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
Yesterday
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
17 april 2023
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
118.35-carat royal blue sapphire to be sold this month by Phillips Hong Kong
Image credit: Phillips Hong Kong
A 118.35-carat royal blue sapphire was set into a necklace by Bulgari in 2004 as part of its High Jewelry Collection. Appearing at an auction for the first time, it is to be sold later this by month by Phillips Hong Kong for an estimate of $4.5m.
According to Phillips, the royal blue sapphire, a Sri Lankan unheated cushion-shaped gem, scored an incredible 98 points in the Gubelin Gemstone Rating for quality, rarity, and salience.
The 118.35-carat royal blue sapphire is among the largest sapphires ever offered at international auctions in the past three decades.
However, larger gems exist including the 486.52-carat Giant of the Orient, the 422.99-carat Logan Blue Sapphire are on display at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of Natural History, and the 392.52-carat Blue Belle of Asia.
